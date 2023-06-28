A special air quality statement remains in effect this morning for the Greater Toronto Area as smoke from forest fires continue to cause high levels of air pollution across the province.

Environment Canada said smoke plumes from forest fires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec have migrated to other parts of the province, including the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, resulting in “deteriorating air quality.”

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” the air quality advisory read.

Smoky conditions earlier this month prompted a number of closures and cancellations in Toronto due to poor air quality.

“We do have an air quality index at seven, which is a high risk… (there is) some poor air quality out there today as those winds out of the north and northwest continue to draw down that smoke from northeastern Ontario and central western Quebec,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said on Wednesday morning.

“If you have any sort of respiratory issues, you definitely want to take it easy today.”

Toronto's air quality was ranked the sixth worst in the world on Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada said the conditions are expected to improve in some areas on Thursday night.

WATCH: CP24’s Steve Ryan speaks with Torontonians at Woodbine Beach about the wildfire smoke that has now enveloped Toronto. The city remains under a special air quality statement.https://t.co/9xLTBCMueR pic.twitter.com/KKdgwGyban — CP24 (@CP24) June 28, 2023

Jeffrey Brook, an associate professor at the University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health, said when it comes to the smoke, medical experts are predominantly concerned for people with pre-existing respiratory conditions and those who are very young.

“That is the first thing we worry about is the vulnerable people,” Brook said. “It can lead to much worsening symptoms and needing more medication.”

Precautions need to be taken to protect children, he noted.

“Kids are more vulnerable because they are active and particles deposit in their lungs differently than adults,” he said. “Their lungs are even developing because lungs grow well into our teens.”

Brook said people should be cautious not to over-exert themselves on days with poor air quality.

“If you are really feeling that things aren’t right, make sure you are approaching a medical person right away to let them know,” he said. “Don’t try to tough it out. Go for help.”

He said wearing a high quality mask can help reduce the particles that are inhaled when outdoors.

“Every little bit helps with respect to preventing what we get exposed to,” he added.

“N95s offer the best protection if they are fit well. Thanks to COVID I think there are more options for good masks that are also easier to breathe in. Definitely don’t be shy to wear your mask. Every little bit of reduction of inhalation of smoke is a benefit.”

Brook said while poor air quality is not common in Toronto, it is not surprising that we are seeing more and more days like this.

“As anyone looks at what are the health implications here in North America of climate change, one of the things that is at the top always… are more wildfires and more smoke exposure. So it is not a surprise,” he said.

“We’ve also been seeing these types of events happen all around the world with increasing frequency. It happens to be now closer to us.”