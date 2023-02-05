Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for several regions in southwestern Ontario due to strong winds today.

The impacted areas include Hamilton, Dunnville – Caledonia – Haldimand, Niagara (Niagara Falls – Welland – Southern Niagara Region and St. Catharines – Grimsby – Northern Niagara Region), Oxford – Brant (Brantford – County of Brant) , and Simcoe Delhi – Norfolk.

The national weather agency said southwest winds could gust up to 80 km/h starting last this morning until this evening.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” Environment Canada said.

“Motorists, especially in high profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds.”