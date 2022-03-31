A wind warning has been issued for Toronto with gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour possible today, Environment Canada says.

"Southwesterly winds are expected to strengthen to up to 90 km/h near noon today with the passage of a cold front," the national weather agency said in its advisory.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break."

Power outages may occur due to the strong winds, Environment Canada warned.

Showers are also possible this afternoon but rain will be replaced by sunshine and a high of 15 C later this evening.

Flurries and more seasonable temperatures are expected on Friday in Toronto, which will see a high of 4 C tomorrow.