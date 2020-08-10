

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A worker is fighting for his life in hospital after reportedly being electrocuted in North York earlier today.

It happened in the area of Young Street and Olive Avenue at around 3 p.m.

Toronto police said a man was walking with a metal pole when the pole came in contact with some wires.

According to witnesses at the scene, the man was washing windows when he got too close to a hydro wire.

Toronto police said Monday evening that the man’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

The Ministry of Labour is now investigating the incident.