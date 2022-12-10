

The Canadian Press





Traffic between Windsor and Detroit increased after the federal government dropped the ArriveCan app on October 1st.

The vice-president of operations with the Detroit International Bridge Company says passenger traffic crossing into Canada at the Ambassador Bridge increased nine per cent in October compared to September.

Randy Spader says vehicle traffic is still about half of what it was before the pandemic.

Traffic at the tunnel increased by about six per cent, or an average of 550 vehicles per day, compared to the previous year.