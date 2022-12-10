With ArriveCan app gone, traffic increases by 6 per cent on Ambassador Bridge
The Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry Tuesday about the economic effects of disruptive demonstrations after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions. (Annie Barker/Detroit Free Press via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 10, 2022 10:16AM EST
Traffic between Windsor and Detroit increased after the federal government dropped the ArriveCan app on October 1st.
The vice-president of operations with the Detroit International Bridge Company says passenger traffic crossing into Canada at the Ambassador Bridge increased nine per cent in October compared to September.
Randy Spader says vehicle traffic is still about half of what it was before the pandemic.
Traffic at the tunnel increased by about six per cent, or an average of 550 vehicles per day, compared to the previous year.