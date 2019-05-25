

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 33-year-old woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 401 early Saturday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Islington Avenue at around 1:15 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead while en route to hospital.

The highway was closed overnight for an investigation but reopened at 5:10 a.m., according to the OPP.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear.