

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 44-year-old woman has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after being injured with some sport of edged weapon in Mississauga Wednesday night.

Peel police and paramedics responded to a residence in the area of Bayberry Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. after someone in the home called 911.

“Our investigators are on scene and are canvassing the area for any witnesses or anyone who has any information on this,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 by phone.

Mooken said police are still gathering information to determine exactly what sort of weapon was used.

No other injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

Mooken said police are looking to speak with any possible witnesses.

“It is a subdivision with lots of homes, so we are thinking there might be people who were walking by or driving by, so we’re encouraging them to give us a call if they were in the area shortly after 8 p.m.

He said there is no information about possible suspects at the moment.