

Chris Fox and Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 59-year-old woman is dead and a 32-year-old man is in hospital after they were both struck by a vehicle that lost control on a Scarborough street Friday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Ellesmere and Birchmount roads at around 6:50 a.m.

“It is reported that we had two TTC buses stopped at the transit stop there and we also had a motor vehicle travelling westbound in the curb lane and for some unknown reason this vehicle continued through the intersection, lost control, mounted the sidewalk going in between the two polls,” Sgt. Alex Cruz told CP24 at the scene.

“At that time, there was a female pedestrian that was struck by this vehicle and unfortunately she succumbed to her injuries on scene. The vehicle then continued on, striking a male pedestrian.”

The 32-year-old man’s injuries have been described by officials as serious but non-life-threatening. He was taken from the scene to a trauma centre.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Officers said they are looking into all possible circumstances that may have led to this incident, including mechanical and medical complications.

“We are asking that anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the collision to contact investigators,” Cruz said.