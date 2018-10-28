

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One of the victims fatally gunned down in an attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday was from Toronto.

“Joyce Feinberg z"l, one of the eleven, grew up at Holy Blossom Temple. She was married here,” Rabbi Yael Splansky wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.

Splansky said Feinberg’s photo is still up on a wall of the midtown Toronto synagogue.

On Sunday morning, authorities identified Feinberg, 75, as one eleven victims killed in the attack, which is being investigated by the FBI as a hate crime. Six other people were injured, including four police officers.

A married couple, a pair of brothers and a 97-year-old woman were among the other victims identified by police Sunday. The victims range in age from 54 to 97 years old.

A statement released on behalf of Feinberg’s family said she grew up in Toronto and was married at Holy Blossom Temple in 1965. She eventually settled in Pittsburgh, where her husband Steve became a professor at Carnegie Mellon University.

According to the statement, Feinberg leaves behind two sons, as well as a brother and sister-in-law who live in Thornhill.

Feinberg’s family is planning to travel to Pittsburgh to attend her funeral later this week, the statement said.

A number of vigils are expected to be held in the GTA Sunday and Monday to honour the victims of the deadly shooting.