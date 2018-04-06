

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are searching for a woman accused of stealing a rock worth about $17,500 USD at the Gardiner Museum last month.

According to investigators, the alleged incident took place at the museum located in the area of Queens Park and Bloor Street West at around 5:30 p.m. on March 12.

Officers said the rock was stolen from a display at an art exhibit in the museum.

The rock, that is part of a travelling exhibit, was personally inscribed with the words “love yourself” by Yoko Ono, investigators said.

Security camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with the investigation were released by police on Friday in an effort to identify her.

Investigators said the suspect was last seen walking south on Queens Park following the alleged incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200.