An 18-year-old woman who allegedly stole a Porsche and then ran over its owner in a caught-on-video incident in Mississauga earlier this month is now facing auto theft charges in Toronto.

Toronto police say that the suspect was charged on Monday while still in the custody of Peel Regional Police.

She is accused of being involved in two incidents that took place in Toronto’s west end over the span of five days earlier this month.

In the first incident on Sept. 11, a male and female attended a residence near Kipling Avenue and Rathburn Road for a pre-arranged meeting to purchase the victim’s vehicle.

Police say that the victim allowed the pair to enter the vehicle to view its interior and test out the engine, at which point they immediately drove away from the area.

The vehicle, a black 2021 BMW X6 with Ontario licence plate CPXC183, has not been recovered.

The second incident happened on Sept. 16 in the Dufferin Street and Yorkdale Road area.

This time police say that the same suspects attended a parking lot for a pre-arranged meeting to purchase the victim’s vehicle.

However, police say that the female suspect was “acting very nervous,” which prompted the victim to end the interaction and leave the area.

News of the charges against the suspect come after she turned herself in to Peel police on Sept. 19 following the release of a video that showed the shocking theft of a Porsche from a driveway near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga on the afternoon of Sept. 6

In that video, a young woman is seen knocking on the home’s door and telling the victim that she is waiting for her father and is interested in “taking a look” at the Porsche after responding to an Auto Trader advertisement.

The video then cuts to the driveway, where the suspect can be seen in the driver’s seat of the Porsche. As the vehicle turns on and moves slightly, the victim tries to get inside before making his way to the rear of the vehicle.

That’s when the suspect floors it and reverses the vehicle onto the street, striking the victim.

Speaking with CP24 last week, Peel Regional Police Const. Tyler Bell said that the suspect facing charges in the incident – 18-year-old Brampton resident Sarah Badshaw - is “linked to numerous (other) investigations in Peel” and was also wanted by other GTA police services in connection with separate investigations.

“There is a saying in policing that I am sure we have all heard before - you cant outrun the chopper. But in Sarah’s case here you can’t outrun the share button. This (video) was viewed so many times, it was shared so many times and it led to an influx of tips coming in,” Bell said.

Badshaw has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, attempt to commit an indictable offense and possession of property obtained by crime in connection with the Toronto incidents.

She was previously charged with four offences related to the Mississauga incident.

Toronto police continue to search for a second suspect in connection with the two incidents that took place within its jurisdiction.

More to come…