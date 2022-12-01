A 32-year-old woman is facing numerous fraud-related charges after allegedly providing therapy under false pretenses at a Whitby clinic earlier this year.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said between May 31 and June 21, the accused, who has been identified as Katayoon Masoumi Rad, of Vaughan, provided unlicensed psychotherapy sessions to numerous clients.

Police said she was not certified with the Ontario College of Social Services and Social Service Workers to provide mental health care.

Masoumi Rad provided a total of 26 sessions while using a false identity, according to DRPS.

Investigators said the accused may have used the following aliases when providing sessions: Kathy Masoumi Rad, Kathy M. Guimond, Kathy Masoumirad Guimond, Kathy Mehranian, and Kathy M. Rad.

Police did not release the name of the clinic where Masoumi Rad provided the sessions, but they said the clinic and the Ontario College of Social Services and Social Service Workers cooperated with investigators in relation to the investigation.

Investigators are asking to speak with anyone who received sessions from Masoumi Rad and are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Central West Division Criminal Investigation Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1825.