A 62-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Toronto lawyer who was struck and killed by a U-Haul truck in an underground parking garage in Midtown on Friday evening.

Investigators say 52-year-old Scott Rosen had finished work for the day at his law firm in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road at around 5:30 p.m. when he was struck by the driver of a rented U-Haul truck in the building’s underground parking garage.

The driver of the vehicle took off and Rosen was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Det.-Sgt. Ted Lioumanis previously told reporters that the suspect had been waiting for Rosen in the parking garage for some time before the homicide.

The U-Haul was recovered later that night in the area of Bathurst and Dundas streets.

Investigators have not yet released any information about a possible motive for the attack.

“It is very disturbing to say the least. From my understanding, Mr. Rosen was a very good lawyer. Very on the up and up. I was advised that he took pride in his work,” Lioumanis said on Monday.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that an arrest has now been made in the case.

Anh Thu Chiem, of Toronto, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Rosen's death. She appeared at the College Park courthouse via video link earlier today.

Police say Rosen and Chiem were known to one another but would not confirm details about the nature of their relationship.