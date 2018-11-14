

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two pedestrians have been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in North York.

The incident occurred in the area of Keele Street and Four Winds Drive, near Finch Avenue, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Witnesses told CP24 at the scene that a Kia was turning left when the vehicle collided with a van. The van, according to witnesses, left the roadway and struck two pedestrians, who paramedics say are believed to be a woman in her 40s and a boy who is about five years old.

"The van veered to the right into the pedestrians standing at the light there," one witness said at the scene.

The woman was reportedly trapped under the van and bystanders ultimately had to lift the vehicle up to free her.

"Everybody acted as fast as possible to lift up the car and get her out," another witness told CP24.

The pedestrians, who police believe to be a mother and her child, have been transported to hospital for treatment.

Police say the woman was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital and the boy was taken to the Hospital for Sick Children.

The victims, according to police, were conscious and breathing when first responders arrived.

The traffic services unit is investigating the crash and the vehicles involved in the collision remained at the scene.