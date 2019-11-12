

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a house fire in Etobicoke.

Fire crews responded to 37 Eighth street, in the area of Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West, just after 6 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a bungalow filled with smoke.

A man was able to get out of the house on his own, but his wife had to be rescued by firefighters, Toronto Fire Services said.

Firefighters managed to quickly extinguish the flames.

Paramedics said the woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.