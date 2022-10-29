Woman critically injured after being hit by driver in Vaughan
Published Saturday, October 29, 2022 8:50PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 30, 2022 9:51AM EDT
A woman has critical injuries after being struck by the driver of a car in Vaughan on Saturday night.
York Regional Police said the collision occurred in the area of Embassy Drive and Aberdeen Avenue, north of Highway 7.
The pedestrian is in hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.
Roads in the area were closed due to the collision, but have since re-opened.