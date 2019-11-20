

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person is in hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Milton on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to 810 Nipissing Road, near Thompson Road North and Main Street East, just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Halton police said a cement truck and a car collided.

The driver of the car, a woman believed to be 40 years old, had to be extricated by firefighters, police said. She was taken to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the passenger of the car, a 15-year-old boy, was treated for minor injuries at the scene. An officer was taken to a local hospital after injuring his hands during the extrication.

The driver of the truck was not injured, police said.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Nipissing Road is expected to be closed in both directions for several hours.