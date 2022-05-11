A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after she was stabbed at a home in Pickering on Wednesday morning, local police say.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to a home in the Valley Ridge and Thicket crescents area, north of Twyn Rivers Drive on Wednesday morning for a stabbing.

They located an adult female suffering from critical injuries and rushed her to a Toronto hospital trauma centre for treatment.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene.

Officers say there is no ongoing threat to public safety posed by the incident.