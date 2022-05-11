Woman critically injured in Pickering stabbing, one male arrested
Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022 9:38AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 11, 2022 10:06AM EDT
A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after she was stabbed at a home in Pickering on Wednesday morning, local police say.
Durham Regional Police say they were called to a home in the Valley Ridge and Thicket crescents area, north of Twyn Rivers Drive on Wednesday morning for a stabbing.
They located an adult female suffering from critical injuries and rushed her to a Toronto hospital trauma centre for treatment.
A male suspect was arrested at the scene.
Officers say there is no ongoing threat to public safety posed by the incident.