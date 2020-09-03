Woman critically injured in stabbing in North York
Police are investigating a stabbing in North York.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 3, 2020 9:55PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 3, 2020 10:43PM EDT
A woman has been seriously injured in a stabbing in North York Thursday evening.
Toronto police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West shortly after 8:30 p.m. after they received reports that a man stabbed a woman.
When officers arrived, they found the victim bleeding from stab wounds to her back.
She was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics say.
The suspect, police say, reportedly ran towards Finch subway station. He is described as brown, six-foot-tall, with a slim build, and facial hair.
Police say he was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black pants or jeans.
Police are investigating.