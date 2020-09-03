

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A woman has been seriously injured in a stabbing in North York Thursday evening.

Toronto police were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West shortly after 8:30 p.m. after they received reports that a man stabbed a woman.

When officers arrived, they found the victim bleeding from stab wounds to her back.

She was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition, paramedics say.

The suspect, police say, reportedly ran towards Finch subway station. He is described as brown, six-foot-tall, with a slim build, and facial hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black pants or jeans.

Police are investigating.