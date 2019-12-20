Woman dead after assault near Weston and Lawrence
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 20, 2019 8:45PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 20, 2019 8:56PM EST
A woman is dead after an apparent assault in Weston on Friday night, Toronto police say.
Police responded to a domestic call in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West at around 7:30 p.m.
When emergency crews arrived, they located a woman without vital signs.
The victim was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition. She was later pronounced dead.
Police are not revealing any further details about the incident.