

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A woman is dead after an apparent assault in Weston on Friday night, Toronto police say.

Police responded to a domestic call in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West at around 7:30 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they located a woman without vital signs.

The victim was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition. She was later pronounced dead.

Police are not revealing any further details about the incident.