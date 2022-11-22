A woman was fatally stabbed in Milton on Tuesday afternoon and Halton Regional Police say a suspect has been arrested.

Officers responded to a residence on Gosford Crescent at around 5:45 p.m. after someone reported a stabbing, said police spokesperson Const. Ryan Anderson.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Anderson said officers arrived at the home to locate a female victim with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police subsequently posted on social media the identity and photo of a suspect they were looking for in an effort to locate him.

In the post, police said the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Asad Rasheed, was driving a Toyota RAV 4.

Stabbing in Milton. One victim transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Police searching for male suspect identified as 40 year-old Asad Rasheed, believed to be driving a red Toyota RAV 4. If seen do not approach. Call 911 or police immediately. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/Vo973HxEEt — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) November 23, 2022

Ryan later confirmed they arrested Rasheed "not far" from the scene. He added that police were not looking for other suspects.

"I can tell you that the victim and the suspect are known to one another," Ryan said, but would not elaborate on the relationship or if they lived in the home.

He also noted that there is no threat to public safety.

When asked who exactly called the police, Ryan refused to give details on that person's identity or their relationship to the victim or suspect.

As for charges, none has been formally laid at this time, he said.