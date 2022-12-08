A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park Station on Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police said they received reports of someone who assaulted several people, possibly stabbed them, on the station's eastbound platform just after 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located two people with stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics said the victims were rushed to hospital -- one in life-threatening condition and the other in serious condition. One of the victims was later pronounced dead, police said.

Meanwhile, a man was taken into custody.

The TTC has paused service on Line 2 between Keele and Jane stations due to the incident. Shuttle buses are running between the two stations but are not stopping at High Park Station.