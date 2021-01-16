Woman dead following house fire in Brantford
A police cruiser is parked outside a Brantford home where a fire broke out on the morning of Jan. 16, 2021.
Published Saturday, January 16, 2021 11:09PM EST
A woman is dead after a house fire in Brantford Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to a residence on White Owl Crescent around 11:15 a.m.
Brantford police said firefighters located a woman inside the home and extricated her. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Brantford police’s Major Crime Unit, Brantford Fire Prevention and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the incident.