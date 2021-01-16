A woman is dead after a house fire in Brantford Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on White Owl Crescent around 11:15 a.m.

Brantford police said firefighters located a woman inside the home and extricated her. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Brantford police’s Major Crime Unit, Brantford Fire Prevention and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the incident.