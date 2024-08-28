A woman has been pronounced dead and four others have been taken to hospital following a basement fire that broke out at a home in the Dufferin Grove area overnight.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a two-storey home at 140 Rusholme Road, near College Street and Dovercourt Road, shortly after midnight.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the home and several people inside.

"During the course of search and rescue operations, two occupants were located inside the home, immediately rescued and transferred to @TorontoMedics," Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg wrote in a post on social media.

"Sadly, one patient has been pronounced deceased and the second has been transported to hospital in critical condition. I extend our deepest condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by this tragic incident."

Toronto Paramedic Services said there were five adult patients pulled from the home. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while a man was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Three others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Toronto police said the victim who died was a woman, but no other details have been released about her identity.

Imran Sheik, a security guard who was on duty at a neighbouring building when the fire broke out, told CP24 he saw black smoke billowing out from the lower levels of the home, but didn't hear any sort of alarm sounding before firefighters arrived.

"There was no alarm sound, nothing like that was happening," Sheik said.

He said he saw firefighters carry a man and woman out of the home.

Pegg said the fire has been extinguished and that fire investigators will now be working with Toronto police and the Ontario Fire Marshal to determine what caused the fire and the circumstances around it.

There was no visible fire damage to the home from the outside of the building Wednesday morning.

A TTC vehicle was called to the scene to shelter other residents of the house displaced by the fire.

Firefighters remain on scene this morning to monitor the situation.