

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed multiple times outside a Vaughan Costco early on Friday morning.

Domestic violence investigators with York Regional Police say that officers were called to the Costco at 55 New Huntington Road, just north of Highways 7 and 427, just before 3 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

“Officers were directed to a hospital where a female victim had been admitted suffering from stab wounds,” officers said.

Investigators say the female victim met with a male suspect “who was known to her” in the Costco parking lot.

An altercation ensued and the male suspect allegedly stabbed her a number of times.

Police say the woman then got into her car and drove to a hospital for treatment. She was still recovering there as of Friday afternoon.

The nearest hospital is a seven kilometre drive south, in Etobicoke.

“A short time later the male attended the hospital and he was placed under arrest,” officers said.

Police were at the Costco parking lot later on Friday conducting an evidence search of the surrounding area.

Investigators say they are not releasing the name of the suspect to protect the identity of the victim.

The suspect faces one count of attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6716.