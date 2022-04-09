A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.

Officers responded to reports of an altercation in the 500 level at the Rogers Centre shortly before 10:30 p.m.

A woman and a man were reportedly involved in a physical altercation with several other patrons at the game, police said.

Officers attempted to separate the groups and de-escalate the situation.

The woman and man were asked to leave the stadium due to disorderly behaviour, and the woman subsequently punched an officer in the face, police said.

No injuries were reported.

On Saturday, police said a 27-year-old woman, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer and being intoxicated in a public space.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

The game was the first home opener in the city since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.