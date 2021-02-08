A woman accused of deliberately setting a string of fires in Little Italy early Sunday morning now faces more than a dozen charges, Toronto police say.

According to investigators, multiple fires were set in the area of College and Shaw streets between midnight and 2 a.m. on Sunday.

On Monday, police confirmed that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the case.

The accused, identified by police as 42-year-old Carrie Ann Bursey, of Toronto, has been charged with five counts of arson/ fire causing property damage, four counts of failing to comply with probation, three counts of breaking and entering, and attempted breaking and entering.

She is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall today.