A 21-year-old woman has died after being shot overnight in Mississauga.

The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday outside a Petro-Canada gas station at 6035 Creditview Rd. at Britannia Road West.

Peel police say they believe the shooting was targeted.

They said the suspect, who is only described as a male wearing dark clothing and gloves, fled the scene on foot.

Peel Regional Police’s homicide squad is handling the investigation.

Motorists should note that roads in that immediate area may be impacted as police investigate.

Anyone with information should contact Peel police at 905-451-1196, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/.