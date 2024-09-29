A woman is dead after being stabbed in a home in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police say they received a stabbing call just before 5 p.m. in the area of Ellesmere Road and Orton Park Road.

Officers arrived and found that a man stabbed a woman, causing serious injuries, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the man had been arrested. Police have not said what’s his relationship with the victim.