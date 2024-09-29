Woman fatally stabbed in Scarborough home; man arrested
Published Sunday, September 29, 2024 5:43PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 29, 2024 6:18PM EDT
A woman is dead after being stabbed in a home in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.
Toronto police say they received a stabbing call just before 5 p.m. in the area of Ellesmere Road and Orton Park Road.
Officers arrived and found that a man stabbed a woman, causing serious injuries, police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Meanwhile, the man had been arrested. Police have not said what’s his relationship with the victim.