Woman found dead in Mississauga apartment a homicide victim: police
Share:
Published Sunday, July 23, 2023 8:35PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 23, 2023 8:35PM EDT
Peel police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman in Mississauga as a homicide.
Officers were called to an apartment building on Helene Street North, west of Hurontario Street, on the afternoon of July 20 to check on the well-being of a female resident.
When they arrived, police located the woman dead. She has been identified as Pitch Phaunpa.
“Her death is being investigated as a homicide which is believed to have occurred between July 17 and July 18,” police said in a news release on Sunday.
The cause of death has not been released.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.