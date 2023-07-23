Peel police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman in Mississauga as a homicide.

Officers were called to an apartment building on Helene Street North, west of Hurontario Street, on the afternoon of July 20 to check on the well-being of a female resident.

When they arrived, police located the woman dead. She has been identified as Pitch Phaunpa.

“Her death is being investigated as a homicide which is believed to have occurred between July 17 and July 18,” police said in a news release on Sunday.

The cause of death has not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.