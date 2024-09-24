A woman who was found deceased inside a home in Richmond Hill over the weekend was murdered by her son, say police.

On Saturday at 8:25 a.m., York Regional Police (YRP) attended a residence near Gracedale Drive and Shaftsbury Avenue, north of Elgin Mills Road and west of Yonge Street, for a check-welfare call.

Inside the dwelling, officers found a deceased adult.

The victim, whose identify was not immediately released until an autopsy was complete and next of kin were notified, has now been identified as 60-year-old Xioamei Wang.

Following a search, Wang’s son, 23-year-old Henry Ai of Richmond Hill, was located in Toronto and arrested. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

A media officer told CP24.com that Wang and Ai lived in the home where she was found dead.

Police said that there isn’t any threat to the public. They are also not looking for any other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with video surveillance footage from Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. to Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. in the area of Gracedale Drive, near Shaftsbury Avenue, is asked to contact YRP’s homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or homicide@yrp.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously. Footage can also be shared online or the following QR code.