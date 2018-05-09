

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city’s Carleton Village neighbourhood late Tuesday night.

It happened near Pelham Park Gardens and Osler Street shortly after 11 p.m.

Paramedics say a woman in her 20s was transported from the scene to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition after she was grazed by a bullet.

Police said two male suspects were seen fleeing the area following the shooting but investigators were unable to provide detailed suspect descriptions

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

