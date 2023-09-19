A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a four-storey building in Scarborough late Tuesday afternoon.

At 5:44 p.m., Toronto Fire Services were dispatched to 708 Kennedy Rd., between Merrian Road and Kenmark Boulevard, south of Eglinton Avenue East, for reports of a residential fire.

According to Toronto Fire, crews were met with heavy smoke and flame from a fourth- floor unit when they arrived at the scene.

Firefighters also said they located one person who was conscious in an upper stairwell and assisted in bringing them down to safety.

That individual, whom they believed to be from a unit, was then transferred to the care of Toronto Paramedic Services.

Medics told CP24 that they transported a woman in her 50s to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A TTC bus was brought in to temporarily shelter any displaced residents.

The fire is now under control, however crews remain on scene to clear out any smoke and monitor for hot spots.

There is no word at this time on the cause of the fire.