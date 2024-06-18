A woman was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a commercial vehicle in North York on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at around 1 p.m. in the intersection of Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent, which is just south of Finch Avenue.

Images from the scene showed police tape surrounding a tow truck that was carrying another vehicle. Debris could be seen on the ground beside the truck.

So far the circumstances surrounding the collision are not immediately clear.

Jane Street is currently blocked in both directions at Firgrove Crescent.