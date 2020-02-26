

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A woman suffered critical injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Brantford Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a section of the highway between Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Garden Avenue, just before 6 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Ontario Provincial Police said an eastbound vehicle crossed over the centre median, went airborne, and collided with a westbound transport truck.

As a result, the car was cut in half, and the driver was ejected 30 feet off the highway, OPP said.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was transported to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries.

OPP said the driver of the truck was also taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.

A third vehicle was hit by debris, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is unknown.