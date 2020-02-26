Woman in critical condition after two-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Brantford
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious collision that sent one woman to hospital in life-threatening condition on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (Natalie Van Rooy/CTV News)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020 7:39PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 26, 2020 8:01PM EST
A woman suffered critical injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Brantford Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to a section of the highway between Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Garden Avenue, just before 6 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Ontario Provincial Police said an eastbound vehicle crossed over the centre median, went airborne, and collided with a westbound transport truck.
As a result, the car was cut in half, and the driver was ejected 30 feet off the highway, OPP said.
The victim, a woman in her 20s, was transported to a Hamilton hospital with life-threatening injuries.
OPP said the driver of the truck was also taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.
A third vehicle was hit by debris, but no injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash is unknown.