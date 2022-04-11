One woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire at a high-rise building in North York this morning.

It happened at a residential building on Falstaff Avenue, located near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, shortly before 7 a.m.

Toronto Fire Services told CP24 that flames broke out in a unit on the 19th floor and heavy smoke was present upon arrival.

The fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters have now completed a primary and secondary search of the unit.

Paramedics say one woman was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

TTC buses were brought in to shelter residents after the building was evacuated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.