Woman in hospital with serious injuries after high-rise fire in North York
Published Monday, April 11, 2022 8:38AM EDT
One woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries following a fire at a high-rise building in North York this morning.
It happened at a residential building on Falstaff Avenue, located near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue, shortly before 7 a.m.
Toronto Fire Services told CP24 that flames broke out in a unit on the 19th floor and heavy smoke was present upon arrival.
The fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters have now completed a primary and secondary search of the unit.
Paramedics say one woman was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
TTC buses were brought in to shelter residents after the building was evacuated.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.