Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Sunday, September 26, 2021 11:36PM EDT
A woman is in serious condition after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough Sunday evening.
The collision happened in the area of Kingston Road and Brooklawn Avenue, near St. Clair Avenue East, before 11 p.m.
Toronto paramedics say a woman, believed to be in her 30s, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.