

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 49-year-old woman injured in a three-car crash in Woodbridge early Tuesday morning has died in hospital, police confirm.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Pine Valley Drive and Highway 7 at around 6 a.m.

Police told CP24 that four people were transported to hospital from the scene and one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police later confirmed that a Vaughan woman injured in the crash subsequently died in hospital. Investigators have not yet released the name of the woman killed in the crash but family have identified her as Teresa Colella Machado.

Highway 7 is closed from Marycroft to Islington avenues and Pine Valley Drive is also shut down from Embassy to Stradra drives.

The Major Collision Unit has been called in to investigate and the area is expected to be closed for several hours.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact investigators.