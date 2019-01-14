

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A three-vehicle crash in Vaughan this morning has left a 69-year-old woman dead, York Regional Police confirm.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Islington Avenue south of Major Mackenzie Drive shortly after 7 a.m.

Police confirm one woman was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Members of the collison reconstruction unit are currently on scene and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Islington Avenue is expected to be closed between Sonoma Boulevard and Turning Leaf Drive for several hours for the police investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.