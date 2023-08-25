A 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision north of Orangeville earlier this week has been identified as Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul, CTV News has learned.

The Barrie mother was travelling with her baby boy, Charlie, when they became involved in a crash on Tuesday afternoon near County Road 125 and south of 20th Sideroad in the Township of Melancthon, Ont.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, several northbound vehicles were stopped in a construction zone when an approaching transport truck failed to slow down and collided with the vehicles.

Paul was pronounced dead at the scene. Her son, who was in the back seat, was transported to a children’s hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three others were also taken to hospital, including a 67-year-old man with serious injuries.

Paul, who was originally from Midhurst, Ont., competed in ice dance with her partner Mitchell Islam, whom she would eventually marry in 2021.

The couple teamed up in 2009 and won the junior ice dance title at the national championships and captured a silver medal at the ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships a year later.

According to Skate Canada, the duo won bronze at the national championships in 2011, 2014 and 2015 during their senior career. They also medalled four times at international competitions, including bronze at the 2016 U.S. Classic International.

They represented Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia, where they finished 18th in their event.

Paul and Islam announced their retirement from the sport two years later.

She would go on to pursue a career in law, landing an associate lawyer position at Barriston Law.

Joanne McPhail, a managing partner with the firm, said in a statement to CTV News that Paul’s death has been devastating. She described the 31-year-old as a kind, curious person with a joyful personality and intense passion for her work and family.

“Alex came to us initially as a summer student, then articled with us, and then practiced with us as a young lawyer after her call to the Bar in 2021,” McPhail wrote.

“She was a valued member of our team and a close friend to many of us. She attended our firm golf tournament just last week and was full of excitement about her future, as were we.”

- With files from CTV News Barrie