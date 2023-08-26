A woman has been pronounced dead following an altercation at a residence in Richmond Hill.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Friday at a residential address on Taylor Mills Drive South. When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult man with non-life-threatening injuries, as well as an adult woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, age 35, has been charged with second-degree murder. He is scheduled for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on Aug. 26.

Police have not released the victim’s identity while next of kin notifications continue to take place. A post-mortem examination is expected to occur in the coming days.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact York Regional Police.