

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Scarborough’s Milliken neighbourhood.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. at Midland and Steeles avenues.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s or 50s, was struck by a dark-coloured SUV that fled the scene, police said.

The woman was found unconscious in the middle of the road.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the woman may have been struck by more than one vehicle, and was subsequently taken to hospital with very serious injuries.

Midland Avenue is closed both ways between Steeles and Passmore avenues as police investigate.