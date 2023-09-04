Woman rushed to trauma centre after Toronto west-end stabbing
Published Monday, September 4, 2023 8:29AM EDT
A woman has been seriously injured after a stabbing in Toronto’s west end Monday morning.
Police say the incident occurred around 7:50 a.m. near Humber Boulevard ad Weston Road.
Fes details have been released but investigators say early reports indicate a man stabbed a woman in the lobby of an apartment building.
The woman was rushed to a local trauma centre for treatment.
A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.