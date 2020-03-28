

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A woman was seriously hurt, with her leg pinned beneath a tire, after a van reversed into her in the parking lot of an apartment building in Toronto’s Downsview area overnight.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to 3018 Keele Street at 12:15 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Police said they found a woman pinned under a tire of a van that had backed up into her.

Witnesses told CP24 they heard loud screams of a woman who was calling for help.

Firefighters assisted to raise the van so the woman could be removed.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said she was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

The driver of the van remained on scene.

Police say the driver will not be charged.