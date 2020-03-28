Woman’s leg pinned after van backs into her in Downsview
Police and firefighters are seen at the scene of a collision on Keele Street in Toronto on March 28, 2020. (CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 28, 2020 8:27AM EDT
A woman was seriously hurt, with her leg pinned beneath a tire, after a van reversed into her in the parking lot of an apartment building in Toronto’s Downsview area overnight.
Toronto paramedics say they were called to 3018 Keele Street at 12:15 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.
Police said they found a woman pinned under a tire of a van that had backed up into her.
Witnesses told CP24 they heard loud screams of a woman who was calling for help.
Firefighters assisted to raise the van so the woman could be removed.
The woman was taken to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police said she was conscious and breathing when they arrived.
The driver of the van remained on scene.
Police say the driver will not be charged.