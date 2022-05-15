A woman has been seriously injured in a fire that broke out at a house in Etobicoke Sunday evening.

Fire crews were called to a home in the area of Terryellen Crescent and Rayside Drive, west of The West Mall, just before 10 p.m.

Toronto police said several people were reportedly trapped inside the home.

The fire has since been knocked down, and crews are now conducting a primary search of the home, Toronto Fire said.

One person has been taken to a hospital, Toronto paramedics said. There is no immediate word on their condition.

They added that two other patients were assessed at the scene.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.