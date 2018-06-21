Woman seriously injured in Vaughan collision
A York Regional Police badge in seen in this file photo. (Mathew Reid/CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 2:17PM EDT
A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the car she was riding in collided with a tractor trailer in Vaughan.
It happened at Dufferin Street and Glen Shields Avenue at around 1:15 p.m., York Regional Police said.
The woman – a passenger in the car – was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
It’s not yet clear what led to the collision.
Police are advising motorists to use alternate routes around the area as police investigate.