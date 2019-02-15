

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 24-year-old woman who was shot multiple times as she sat in her Mercedes in Etobicoke’s Humber Bay Shores area last weekend has died of her injuries in hospital, Toronto police say.

Residents in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Shore Breeze Drive said they heard multiple gunshots at about 6:50 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a white Mercedes sedan that was riddled with bullet holes.

She was rushed to a hospital trauma centre without vital signs.

Police saida dark coloured SUV was seen leaving the area with two people inside, heading east on Lake Shore Boulevard West.

On Friday, police said the woman succumbed to her injuries.

She was identified as Veronika Mrhova of Toronto.

A police source later told CTV News Toronto that officers located more than 20 shell casings around the scene.

A bystander told CP24 that the victim was being dropped off by others after attending a party when she was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.