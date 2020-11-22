A woman has died after police say she was stabbed multiple times in the city’s east end.

It happened near Lawrence and Victoria Park avenues this afternoon.

The female victim, who is believed to be in her 40s, sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police confirm that she was subsequently pronounced dead.

A male located at the scene armed with a knife has been taken into police custody, investigators say.

The Toronto Police Service's homicide unit is now leading the investigation.