

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A woman in her 30s was injured this morning after she was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke.

The incident occurred near Albion Road and Highway 27 shortly after midnight.

Police say it appears the woman was crossing in the middle of the road when she was struck.

The woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury to her leg, according to police.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Roads were closed in the area for an investigation but have since reopened.

No charges have been laid at this time.