

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a 34-year-old female pedestrian who was struck on the Queen Elizabeth Way on Thursday night has died in hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the victim was a passenger in a vehicle that came to a stop on the QEW near Dorval Drive in Oakville at around 10 p.m.

He said for reasons that remain unclear, the victim got out of the vehicle and began walking on the highway. The driver, meanwhile, remained inside the vehicle.

“Sadly she was struck by a transport truck and sustained very serious injuries,” he said.

Schmidt said she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, on life support.

He said that preliminary information suggests that several vehicles “narrowly missed” the woman before she was struck by the transport truck, resulting in “massive injuries.”

On Friday evening, Schmidt said in a tweet that the woman, who has been identified as Heather Kakakaway of no fixed address, died in hospital.

The Fort Erie-bound lanes on the highway were closed for several hours to accommodate the investigation but have since reopened.

Police are continuing to look for witnesses who saw what transpired.